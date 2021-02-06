Daisy Mae Richards, 67, of Winchester, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born January 7, 1954 in Winchester, the daughter of John Henry and Ressie May Albright Rinker.
She was married to Lester Ray Richards.
Mrs. Richards was a member of Lifegate Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Chrissy Steele of Stephens City, April Richards of Winchester and Shevon Richards of Hagerstown, MD; her siblings, John Rinker and his wife, Winnie of Winchester, Mary Walker and her husband Roy of Winchester and Barbara Day and her husband Don of North Carolina; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, a daughter, Tonya Dillow, is deceased.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Lifegate Free Will Baptist Church, 127 Soldiers Rest Lane, Winchester with Pastor Jason Weaver officiating.
Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
