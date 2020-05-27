Dakota F. Coffman
Dakota F. Coffman, 27, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Dakota was born July 21, 1992 in Front Royal; the son of Timothy A. Coffman and Traci Barr Coffman. He attended Ninevah Presbyterian Church.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Olivia A. Dorr of Gore; brothers, Timothy Allen Coffman, Jr. and Kyle Anthony Coffman both of Stephens City; his maternal grandmother, Gloria Rinehart of Milford, DE; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Barr; his paternal grandparents, James and Ethel Coffman; an uncle, James Sutphin; and a cousin, Kendall Kesecker.
Dakota was full of life. He enjoyed being with his daughter and family the most. He loved the outdoors, playing sports; especially basketball, soccer, and fishing. He had a big heart and love for animals, music, and writing poetry. He was a blessing to our lives with his big heart, sense of humor, and beautiful smile.
He will be forever loved and missed by all especially his family.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev. Ed Dawkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations for Dakota’s daughter may be given at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-dakota-coffman
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
