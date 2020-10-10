Dale Edwards Roberts

Dale "Bubba" "Road-Dawg" "Doppler Dale" "Papa-dil" and by his colleagues "Rainman" Edwards Roberts passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on October 5, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving husband of Doreen (Dee) Roberts whom he married on May 11, 2013. He leaves behind two daughters Ashley Bates-Walker and Brittany Bates, grandson Sebastian James Walker, and son-in-law Thomas Walker. Dale's father Carl Lyndel Roberts (deceased) and mother Cynthia Armada Citty Brickey, sister Cynthia Lynn Roberts Marrow and brother Barry (Ronnie) Wayne Roberts and uncle to John Roberts and Emily Roberts. Stepson of Carl Brickey (deceased) whom he viewed as his father.
Dale always had a passion for serving his community and country. While in high school, living at Cave Spring Fire Department, he volunteered at Rescue Station 3 every day after school. Two days after graduating from Andrew Lewis High School his grandmother walked him to the bus station, crying in her apron and homemade dress, as he boarded the bus to take him to the airport to join the Air Force. His flight to San Antonio, Texas was the first flight of his life and led to a never-ending love for the skies. As a member of USAF in 1976 he became a flight engineer, fireman and pilot and proudly served until 1998. He was decorated with the USAF AIRMAN's Medal in February 1977 for Heroism. He was a Captain and instructor in Charleston SC FD 1982- EMT, shock trauma until 1999. He attended the College of Charleston and earned his BS in Management and Emergency Management. From there he worked in the private sector as a pilot until 2005 and flew for Piedmont Airways, US AIR, Kitty Hawk Air Cargo B-727, Gemini Air cargo DC-10, Private Air Charter.D-120, D-300, BAE 3200, Military Contractors, and Air America. In 2005 Dale went to work for the FFA to further serve his country and was instrumental in writing several rules and regulation especially Part 117 and No Child Be Left Alone on a Flight.
Beyond his life as a pilot, instructor and Board of Director, Vice President and Senior Firefighter at Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, Dale was an avid Harley rider and joined the Winchester Harley Owners Group (HOG) where he was assistant director, where he shared fond memories with his friends, brothers, and sisters. He experienced amazing new life experiences with his wife Dee such as scuba-diving in the Caribbean. He believed the only thing as beautiful in nature as the clear sky he loved so much was the tranquil life below the waves. They travelled the Caribbean together and shared memories they will never forget for the rest of their lives. They went on cruises and concerts and had love for music, Dale wanted to be a DJ. The experience he gained the most from was his new family giving him two amazing daughters and son that he never had, and eventually he was able to welcome into the world his grandson whom he loved most of all.
His final wish in life is to serve his fellow man one last time. Dale passed away from a rare disease known as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. As such he is donating his body to science so that one day someone else might be able to spend their time with their family which the disease robbed him from. Dale's final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, Virginia. A Memorial Service will follow the gathering at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dale's memory to PSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001 or Gainesboro Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight,
I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
