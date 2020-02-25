Dale Irwin Foreman, PhD

Dale passed away peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home in Gordonsville, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet M. McCabe and Ernest A Foreman. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Margaret Allman Foreman, sons Nathan Dale Foreman, Casey Allen Foreman (Kassie), Daniel Watkins Volhein, daughter Anne Allman Nicholson (Reid), grandchildren Lindsay Barrett Gonzalez (Pablo), Casey John Foreman and siblings Sharon Van Slyke and William Foreman.
Dale was born in Mountain Hume, Idaho in 1941, and graduated from Idaho Falls High in 1959. He received his B.S in mathematics from Idaho State College in 1965 and his B.S in Mathematics Education and PhD Majoring in Educational Psychology from University of Minnesota in 1967. Dale taught graduate studies at Eastern Michigan University, University of Minnesota, Drake University, Salem-Teikyo University, George Mason University, and Shenandoah University, where he retired in 2012. While at Shenandoah University, Dale designed new courses in statistics and test construction for graduate students in the School of Arts and Sciences and was member of thesis defense committee.
A celebration of his life with internment at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, VA will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to one of Dale’s passions-Gordonsville Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Mercy Ships or Environmental Defense Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.