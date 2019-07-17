Dale Patrick O’Connor, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.
Mr. O’Connor was born November 21, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late James Joseph O’Connor and Jeanne Chambers Shay O’Connor.
He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and as a civilian became a telecommunications engineer.
He married Virginia “Ginger” Chalmers Black O’Connor on June 17, 1967 in Washington, DC.
Surviving with his wife are a son, James Joseph O’Connor and his wife, Susan, of Hope Mills, NC; daughter, Elizabeth Lawrence Clevenger and her husband, Jim, of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Liam Patrick O’Connor, Aidan Stone O’Connor, Zachary Allen Clevenger and Jessica Ann Clevenger; and a brother, Roger Coy O’Connor and his wife, Elizabeth Black O’Connor, of Salem, VA.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. with a memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskus officiating. A private burial will be held in Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
