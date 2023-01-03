Dale Sue Alderman
Dale Sue Alderman, 61, of Frederick County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022.
She and her twin sister (Gale) were born November 15, 1961, the daughters of the late Margaret Ryder Newlin and Vern Harley Alderman. She retired from the National Association of Letter Carriers Health Benefit Plan in Ashburn, VA, when health issues became a challenge. Dale was a member of the White Hall United Methodist Church where she previously shared her God-given talents as a pianist and a member of the choir.
Dale is survived by her life partner, Scott Smelser of Frederick County. She is also survived by brother Lloyd “Jimmy” Alderman (Judy), as well as sisters Susan Cutshaw (Alan), Joan Kay Allen and Gale Newlin (Nathan), all of Winchester and Frederick County.
Dale is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret Ryder Newlin and Vern Harley Alderman, her sister Wanda Kirby (Tennessee) and a brother Cody Alderman.
Dale enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the choir prior to her illness. She had a strong faith and loved serving the Lord. Dale was a very strong prayer warrior. Her family and friends will quickly tell you that Dale was a “jokester.” She loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed making them laugh. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a huge, caring heart for all she came in contact with. Dale was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed traveling and frequent trips to Lancaster, PA.
Dale will be greatly missed by all. Her beautiful smile and personality will forever be a warm memory instilled in our hearts.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A service will take place following visitation with Pastor John Stelzl and Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Burial will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Hall United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Bly, P.O. Box 171, Stephenson, VA 22656
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
