Dale Wayne Brown
Dale Wayne Brown, 65, of Middletown, VA, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 19, 2022, with his wife and family by his side.
Dale was born May 29,1957, in Winchester, VA, the son of Ruth & John Brown 3rd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, William (Bill) Brown.
He is survived by wife Diana of 23 years and his children, Candi (Kevin) Johnson & Becky Welch, both of Winchester, VA, along with several stepchildren, who he loved dearly each and every one, Jamie Hillyard of Falling Waters, WV, Dakota Fauver of Johnstown, PA, Ashley Aden Kennell, Chelsea Aden, and Amanda Unger, all of Middletown, VA, and seven grandchildren. Three loving sisters, Robin (Ray) Tuck of Jacksonville, FL, Linda (John) Sargent of Winchester, VA, and Barbara (Jay) Grimm of Gore, VA.
Dale retired from Republic Service Waste Management of Winchester after 42 years of service where he made many friends. Retirement set the pace to venture out to Crystal River, FL, for 2 short years . After learning of failing health, Dale made the decision to move his family back to his hometown of Winchester where he wanted to spend his final days.
We miss you terribly. R.I.P.
All services are private.
