Dale Wayne Brown Dale Wayne Brown, 65, of Middletown, VA, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1957, in Berryville, VA, to the late John William Brown III and Ruth Osborne Singhas Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Diana Brown; his children, Candi Johnson, Becky Welch, Ashley Aden Kennell, Chelsea Aden, Dakota Fauver, and Amanda Unger; 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, Robin Tuck, Linda Sargent, and Barbara Grimm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Bill Brown.
Services for Mr. Brown may be announced at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.compassionatecremationva.com
Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.