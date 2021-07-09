Dallas Eyvon Kibler, 75, of Boyce, VA, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born October 26, 1945 in the Winchester Memorial Hospital, Winchester, VA, and was the daughter of the late Dallas Lester Kibler and the late Eva Corrine Pope Kibler.
Eyvon started life in Berryville, VA and then the family moved to Boyce, VA Christmas Eve in 1961 where she has as lived all her life. She graduated from Clarke County High School, Class of 1965 and she also attended Dowell J. Howard Vocational School in Frederick County, VA and she attended the Monroe Business College also in Winchester, VA. She retired from the U.S. Government in 2013 with 42 and a-half years of service. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Office in Boyce, VA as the caretaker for 34 years.
Her love of her life was her cats, she was known as the Cat Lady of Boyce. Feeding her many house cats and the neighbors cats in the barn. Her other passion was collecting cap toy guns such as Hoppy-A-Long Cassidy, The Long Ranger, Tom Mix, Gene Autry, John Wayne and others as well as collecting glass cake plates.
She is survived by her three brothers, Richard D. Kibler of Boyce, VA, Frederick L. Kibler (Levenia) of Herndon, VA, and Robin L. V. Kibler of Bunker Hill, WV; and two sisters, Cheyenne K. Cashin of Ashburn, VA and Eva "Evie" O. Kibler of Millwood, VA.
Per Eyvon's request there will not be a service. Funeral arrangements are with the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Virginia. Burial is to be in the family plot in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
