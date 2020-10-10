Dallas Richard Hartley, Jr., 77, of Clear Brook, passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 in his residence.
He was born June 25, 1943 in Winchester the son of Dallas, Sr., and Minnie Donald Hartley.
He was married to Carolyn Stotler Hartley for 58 years.
He was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
He had served in the US Army and was a member of the National Guard.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Bradley Allen Hartley and his wife, Jennifer of McClellandtown, PA, and Randy Richard Hartley of Clear Brook; grandchildren, Randy, Jr., Brandon, Ricky, Brad, Evan, and Nick; great-grandchildren, Randy III, Spencer, Rosie, and Jaidyn.
His son, Craig Hartley preceded him in death.
A Celebration of his Life will be planned at a later date.
