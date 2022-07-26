Dana L. Heidelberger
Dana Leno Heidelberger passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home in Boyce, Virginia.
She was born on June 9, 1966, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Dennis and Susie Leno (née Sathre), and grew up with her brothers, Darren and Devin.
She married her college sweetheart, Todd, and together they had four children, Max (Kathryn), Ingrid (Patrick), Bennett, Livia, and a grandson, Jonas.
A lifelong educator and lover of learning, she homeschooled her four children. In 2003, she co-founded the Classical Cottage School where her children and thousands of others have been classically educated.
She was strong in spirit and action throughout her twelve-year illness. She sought every opportunity to travel the world with her family and friends, often against doctors’ orders, but always to her benefit.
A beloved confidant, counselor, and friend, she boldly spoke her mind with grace and godly wisdom. She quietly and faithfully ministered to those around her, from her local community to the halls of Johns Hopkins.
While there is much more to be said of Dana, as her students can attest, she was an exacting editor and probably would have wanted us to stop here. She loved her friends, family, and God with an everlasting love.
She is survived by her husband, children, and grandson; father, Dennis, his wife, Katie and her son, Dexter (Gretchen); brother, Darren (Jane) and his children, Jorgen, Chloe, and Peter; brother, Devin and his children Matthew and Lucy.
She is predeceased by her mother, Susie.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, July 28th, at 2pm in St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, VA. A reception will follow at 4pm at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, VA. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral will be available to livestream at https://you
Donations in Dana’s honor may be sent to the Classical Cottage School scholarship fund: Classical Cottage School, P.O. Box 1204, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
