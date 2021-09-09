Daniel Allen Judy, Jr. "Summit" passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Summit was born in Winchester, VA to Daniel Allen Judy and Josie Lynn Moskal.
In his short little life Summit had a profound effect on those around him, giving them constant love and affection. His smile was one of the best. His eyes poured out love with every gaze. He loved his siblings and parents so very much. He had a village of people that cared for him and loved him on a daily basis. He was infectious to be around, the Lord couldn't have blessed this Earth with a happier more joyful child. He will be missed dearly, thought of daily, and rejoiced within the heavens as he joins his Paw Paw and Great-grandfather.
Summit is survived by his parents; siblings, Savannah Lynn, James William IV, Sadie Anne and Nash Ellie all of Stephens City, VA; maternal grandparents, Joe & Lynn Moskal of Winchester, VA; paternal grandmother, Donita Haun of Fort Valley, VA; aunts and uncles, Amanda Webster (Patrick Vanover) of Fort Valley, VA, Brett Moskal (Karina) of Lake George, NY, Kerri Davis of Stephens City, VA and Erin Moskal of Emerald Isle, FL; cousins, Lucille Elisabeth Hahn of Fort Valley, VA, Philbert Russell Webster of Fort Valley, VA, Henry Bryan Webster of Fort Valley, VA, Branden Davis of Stephens City, VA, Adeline Renner of Emerald Isle, FL, Clara Renner of Winchester, VA, Samuel Renner of Winchester, VA, Josie Moskal of Winchester, VA and Jordan Moskal of Winchester, VA and numerous other extended family, friends and caretakers.
Summit is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Allen Judy.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11am with a service to follow at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor John Miller.
