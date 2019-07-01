Daniel Arthur “Danny” Strosnider 84, a resident of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence.
A graveside service for Mr. Strosnider will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, 263 Bethel Church Rd, Edinburg, VA 22824. Military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Strosnider was born in Winchester, VA on June 8, 1935 a son of the late William L. and Eunice Strosnider. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Strosnider received his Bachelor’s degree from Lynchburg College and his Master’s from Mount St. Mary’s University. He retired from First Virginia Bank, after 31 years of service, where he served as the Vice President. He then became a real estate appraiser. Mr. Strosnider was a member of the Strasburg Fire Department where he served as a former Chief for 10 years. He was a member and former Captain for 10 years of the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad and a member of the Strasburg Christian Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Ann Poland Strosnider of Winchester, VA and one son, Bradley James Jenkins and wife, Emily C. Salyer of Roanoke, VA.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 P.M.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Strosnider.
