Daniel D. Kump
Daniel Dutton Kump, 76, of Gore, VA, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home.
Daniel was born on September 8, 1946, in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Melvin I. and Vivian F. Miller Kump. Daniel worked 18 years as an equipment mechanic for C + P Telephone Company/Verizon and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA, WFCC, Winchester Eagles Club #824 and a past member of the Frederick County Pullers Association. He loved to hunt, fish, auctions, truck pulls, NASCAR, 4 wheeling in his Ford truck, the Gore yard party, spending his time at the WV cabin, and was proud to be from Gore.
Surviving is a son: Bruce Kump (Gerri) of Glengary, WV; a daughter: Julie Kump (Darrell); two sisters: Carol Shaffer of Edinburg, VA; Joann Foltz (Bradley) of Winchester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Darel & Robin Kump.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1 PM. Officiating will be Chaplin Larissa Blechman. Interment will follow at Timber Ridge Cemetery, High View, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Daniel to Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Gore, VA, 22637.
To view Daniel’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.