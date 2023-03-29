Daniel D. Prock
Daniel D. Prock, 80, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2023, at Mary Washington Hospital.
Dan’s passions were his FAITH in God - the message of Grace, creating memories with his FAMILY and developing life-long relationships with FRIENDS.
He founded and pastored Agape Christian Church in Stephens City, Virginia, for 17 years, and served New Creation Living Ministries Bible School in Nakuru Kenya for decades including 4 years living in Kenya. He encouraged many with his prophetic words and loving hugs.
He loved guns, shooting guns, and talking about guns.
He was a Dallas Cowboys fan! After all, it is America’s Team!
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Ruth Thornton Prock; children, Lee Prock, Ellen Huston, and Amy Arce; grandchildren, Danny, Katie, Isaac, Jason, Caleb, Tori, Joshua, Nathaniel, Trevor, Olivia, and Casson; siblings, Van Prock, Mary McCracken, and Guy Prock.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Burton
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on April 2, 2023, at Love Church, 199 Agape Way, Stephens City, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Church, Stephens City, VA.
