Daniel E. Blye
Daniel E. Blye, 85, of Winchester, was called home Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to be together again with his wife Joanne.
Mr. Blye was born November 2, 1935 in Winchester; the son of the late Curtis and Mary Katherine Long Blye. He was a retired Winchester City Police officer and was the owner and operator of Blye’s Jewelers.
He married Joanne Vincent on December 19, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Blye preceded him in death on October 30, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Michael Vincent Blye and wife Mary of Strasburg, VA, Kimberly Dawn Growden and husband Robert of Bedford, PA, Shawn Lee Blye and wife Kymm of Winchester, and Shannon Blye Morgan and husband Doug of Martinsburg, WV; five grandchildren, Jason Blye, Danielle Blye, Katie Blye, Ryan Blye, Kiana Alder, and Douglas Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Gavyn Daniel Blye, Bailey Carper Blye, Levi, Jakey, and Mia; and a sister, Judith Bauserman of Stephens City. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry L. Blye.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park, with Rev. Dr. Charles (Charly) W. Franks officiating, honors provided by the Winchester Police Department Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
