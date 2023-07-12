Daniel Earl Dunsmore “Dan”
Daniel Earl Dunsmore, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Dan was born in 1953 in Key West, FL, the son of the late Alan and Edith Dunsmore. Born a Navy brat moving every few years to new locations (Key West, Norfolk, Pennsylvania), he was a graduate of Fairfax High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in political science from George Mason University. His career saw him follow the nomadic ways of his childhood working for companies in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Dakota, finally returning to Virginia where he retired as operations manager from Grand Furniture. Soccer was a lifelong passion deepened by coaching youth soccer while in college. Shortly after marrying Shirley, he coached her team, the Shady Ladies, in Fairfax, VA. He then founded the RedEyes, a team of brethren both chosen and blood. All the while he continued coaching youth soccer where he mentored hundreds of young athletes with Winchester United, the Fairfax Police Youth Club and several other clubs. Dan was a creative and gifted writer. He recently completed his first book, a political fable starring his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, whom he married on January 11, 1976; son, Dustin Dunsmore (Madeline) of Washington, D.C., Matthew Dunsmore of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Hazel Dunsmore of Washington, D.C., Cooper Dunsmore of Washington, D.C.; sisters, Janet Gilmartin (Michael) of Smithburg, MD, Donna Dunsmore Morris (Mount) of Choctaw, OK; and brother, Al Dunsmore Jr. of Lake Frederick, VA.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Dunsmore.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 13 at 11am at the Rotary shelter by the soccer fields at Sherando Park.
