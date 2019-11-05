Daniel Hugh Reid (Danny), 70, of Berryville, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mr. Reid was born April 22, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Daniel Francis Xavier Reid, Jr. and Margaret Mary Sharkey Reid.
He proudly served 20 years in the U.S Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sargent in 1987. Danny spent 12 years of his service assigned to the 89th Air Lift Wing Command and Air Force One Grounds Crew under the Ford and Carter Administrations. After his military career, he went on to receive his B.A. in Business Administration and was then employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical Co, in Groton CT, supervising a crew of mechanics until he retired again and moved to Berryville, VA.
He married Margaret M. Dollard (Peggy) on 7/3/71. Along with his wife, he is survived by his four children: Deborah Reid of Annapolis, MD; Pamela O’Keeffe and her husband, Vincent, of Marshall, VA; Daniel Reid of Berryville, VA and Ryan Reid of Winchester, VA; two grandsons, Eoin and Ciaran O’Keeffe; two sisters, Margaret Murray of Montpelier, VT and Elaine Lynch and her husband, William, of Millstone Township, NJ; and two brothers, Monsignor Michael Reid of Middle Village, NY and Kevin Reid of Middletown, VA.
He was a member of St. Bridget’s of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 11/6/19 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 11/7/19 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, with Monsignor Michael Reid and Rev. Paul M. Grankauskus officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Friends are welcome to join the family for refreshments in the adjoining Hobart Hall after military honors are presented.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the DAV (Disabled Veterans).
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.