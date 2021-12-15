Daniel Joseph “Danny” Hesse Jr., 60, of Winchester, VA, stepped into his new Heavenly home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Danny was born on September 25, 1961, in Red Bank, NJ, the son of the late Daniel Joseph Hesse, Sr. and Sandra Steffer Hesse. He was an Ordained Minister with the General Council of the Assemblies of God – Potomac Ministry Network. He was currently working as a Chaplain for the Frederick County Emergency Services and was a retired United States Air Force Veteran. Danny was a 1980 graduate of Fair Haven Regional High School in Fair Haven, NJ, received his BA from the Southeastern College of the Assemblies of God and a Master of Divinity from Regent University.
Danny was a member of the Winchester American Legion Post #21 and volunteered at the Winchester Rescue Mission. He had a joy of reading, studying, exploring other cultures, cooking, preaching and most of all, he loved talking to people. Danny spent countless hours checking on folks and offering prayer when someone was in need. He was always eager to help.
Danny married Sheryl Rickard Hesse on October 25, 1997, in Strasburg, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 24 years are a brother: Anthony C. Hesse (Terri) of Toms River, NJ; two sisters: Stephanie Streett (Robin) of Phoenix, AZ; Christiane Hesse of Toms River, NJ, and several nieces, nephews & cats.
A funeral service will be held at the Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St, Middletown, VA 22645 on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastors Bobby Basham and Jamie Zirkle.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hesse family by clicking the donate now tab or sending payment to the Hesse Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 to help defray funeral cost.
To view Danny’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
