Daniel John Hammond Sr.
Daniel John Hammond Sr. passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at Hilltop Assisted Living under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice. Thank you to all of the staff for the wonderful care and compassion you showed our Dad.
He was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Rochester, NY; son of John Anthony and Eleanor Ross. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Carolyn Rybicki and Jacqualyn Przybysz and his former wife Nancy Hammond.
Daniel graduated from Frontier High School in Hamburg, NY, in 1956 where he was in Mixed and Advanced Chorus and A Capella.
He served his country in the USAF after graduation. Daniel traveled around the world for his duty assignments. He was a Vietnam Veteran, held the post as a communications Security Inspector and received several USAF Commendation Medals for Outstanding Achievement. He retired from the USAF at the rank of MSGT after 23 years at Langley AFB. After his military service, he worked for FEMA and GSA at Mount Weather Station before retiring for good.
On Oct. 9, 1965, Daniel married Nancy Schaefer in Buffalo, NY. They were married for 27 years and had 5 children.
He is survived by his children: Daniel Hammond II (Mia), Christopher Hammond (Carla), Laurie Hammond, Patrick Hammond (Angelina), and Amy Hardison (Seth); grandchildren, Kalynn
Thomas (Mark), Nick Buzzard (Jacqueline), Nathaniel Buzzard, Ashton Hammond, Hannah Hardison, Jacob Hardison, and Matthew Hammond; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Witten, and niece Stacy Freer (Joey).
He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester.
