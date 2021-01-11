Daniel Joseph Eppard
Daniel Joseph Eppard, 25, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on January 2nd, 2021 after a long battle with depression. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and JoAnne Downs, and his uncle, Mike Eppard. His impact and memories will live on in his mother and father, Donna and Kevin, as well as his siblings, Emily (husband Greg Furnival), Elizabeth, David, Catherine, and Christian, his niece, Isabelle, and his beloved dog, Athena. To say that our hearts are broken does not begin to touch the depths of our pain. He will continue to be loved and cherished forever by not only us, but also his grandparents, Gail and Dick Eppard, 12 aunts and uncles, 15 cousins, future brother-in-law Jay Radchenko, future sister-in-law Ashlyn Edwards, and countless friends.
Daniel will be remembered as a kind, caring, tender-hearted, funny, and generous person, and had more drive and passion than anyone. His talents and motivation spread to those around him, and he had a strength for finding people to bring together while making connections with everyone he met. He thrived at helping everyone who came into his life because he couldn’t help but encourage everyone to do more and to be their best. Daniel helped others in ways he could not help himself, and the world is a better place because of his presence in it.
There will be two viewings on Thursday, January 14th, to allow for social distancing. Please plan to attend between 2-4 or 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, located at 1600 Amherst Street. On Friday, January 15th, we will be praying a rosary for Daniel’s soul at Sacred Heart Church (130 Keating Drive) at 10am, followed by the funeral service at 11am. The interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Sacred Heart Cemetery (115 E. Bond Street). There will be a party to celebrate his life after the burial, where all are welcome to join.
For all who are unable to attend for any reason, the Rosary and funeral service will be streamed online and recorded on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Facebook page https://sacredheartwinchester.org/sacred-heart-of-jesus-catholic-church-live-stream/
We ask that those in attendance of the funeral wear red and black in honor of his high school colors, and bring a robe and slippers to wear at the celebration afterwards, as Daniel always spoke of the “lavish life” he would have in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations to “Cure SMA” will be accepted in Daniel’s name in light of the recent diagnosis of his niece, Isabelle, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007 or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention/Out of the Darkness at https://afsp.donordrive.com
