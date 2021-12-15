Daniel Joseph Mozeleski died at Winchester Medical Center on December 10, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1941, in Scranton, PA, to Eleanor Pluciennik and Joseph Thomas Mozeleski. His grandparents had migrated from Poland in the late 19th century and were coal miners and homemakers. He attended the University of Scranton on scholarship, where he served in the ROTC and earned a BS in Political Science. Subsequently, Dan received a scholarship to Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington, D.C. (1962-63). He was awarded an MA in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964 and was called up to active duty as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army before joining the Central Intelligence Agency in 1965. He continued to serve as a reserve military officer until 1972 while working at the CIA, first in the Operations Directorate and then as a military analyst in the Directorate of Intelligence. He studied conventional and strategic forces and programs of the Soviet Union, China, Europe and the Middle East.
In 1975, he was detailed to the National Security Council Staff at the White House where he was responsible for counterterrorism. In 1981 he was selected to serve in London as the CIA representative for military and economic affairs to the British Intelligence establishment. In 1989, he was detailed to the faculty of the National War College, where he developed and taught courses in strategy, intelligence, and military operations. In 1991, he joined the National Intelligence Council as Assistant National Intelligence Officer for Strategic Programs and directed National Intelligence Estimates on Soviet space and nuclear weapons programs. In 1993, Dan served as Deputy Director for Intelligence at the Department of Energy, and then, starting in 1995, served as Deputy CIA representative to the Pacific Command (PACOM) in his beloved state of Hawaii until his retirement in December 1998 after 34 years of service. After his retirement he continued working as a CIA contract instructor of intelligence community analysts, teaching various aspects of military analysis before finally retiring as a contractor in 2010.
Dan married Nancy Schreibeis in 1966. Dan and Nancy lived in Great Falls, VA, for most of their working life but moved to Berryville, VA, after their retirement as government employees in 1998. In 2017, they sold their “gentleman’s farm” in Clarke County and moved to a retirement community, The Village at Orchard Ridge, in Winchester, VA. In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by one son, Robert (Laura), and two granddaughters, Elise and Leah, all of Chantilly, VA, as well as a sister Mary Kryzanowski of Dunmore, PA. A memorial service will take place at Orchard Ridge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army or other organizations that serve those in need.
