Daniel L. Broy
Daniel Lee Broy, 61, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Broy was born November 27, 1959 in Winchester, Virginia, son of William Dailey Broy and Dorothy Evelyn Vorous Broy.
He worked as a painter.
Surviving are his father of Berryville, VA; son, Daniel Lee Broy, Jr. of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Debbie Thomas of Berryville, VA and Denna Gray of Boyce, VA; and two brothers, Dwaine and Dennis Broy both of Berryville, VA.
The family will receive friends 2:00 — 4:00 P. M. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private.
