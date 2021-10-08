Daniel Lee Griffith ‘Danny’
Daniel Lee Griffith “Danny,” age 75, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home in Broadway, Virginia on October 5, 2021.
Danny was born in Winchester, Virginia to Roy Clark Griffith and Evelyn Griffith on February 24, 1946. Danny served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam war. Danny was a painter by trade and took great pride in his work. He was also a carpenter.
Danny was a wonderful father to three sons, Cory Gellner of Stephens City, Virginia, Daniel Gellner of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and Shawn Gellner of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. He also is survived by his former wife Abby Gellner of Stephens City. Danny truly loved his sons and grandchildren.
He loved NASCAR racing, Redskins football, recreational smoking, his music collection, and his Busch Light. Danny would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and enjoyed life to it’s fullest. Many of his friends knew him as “Old Timer” and everyone known to him was a friend.
Danny’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life private service will be held at a later date with just immediate family.
