Daniel Lewis Sandridge, Jr. Daniel Lewis “Tuck” Sandridge Jr., 75, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Tuck was born March 25, 1947, in Winchester, son of the late Daniel Lewis and Lorine Russell Sandridge. He served his country in the US Army. Tuck worked for Wilson Trucking until his retirement in 2010.
He married Sandra Dove Sandridge on August 23, 1968, in Williamsport, MD.
Along with his wife he is survived by his daughters, Cindy Bennett (Clay) of Augusta, WV, Wendy Ambrose (Mike) of Inwood, WV, Angie Peyton (Steve) of Clear Brook, VA and Jodie Felty (John) of Martinsburg, WV; sisters, Carol Haymaker (Clarence) of Clear Brook and Donna Messick (Steve) of Winchester; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Sandridge.
A funeral service will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester; the family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Pastor Chad Dunford will be officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Hope Again Care Center, 213 S. Braddock St, Winchester, VA 22601
