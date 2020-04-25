Daniel N. "Danny" Cooper

Daniel Nelson “Danny” Cooper, 69, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. Danny fought thru many life-threatening battles and was called to test on this day.
Danny was born on September 26, 1950 in Winchester, VA the son of the late Hilda Mason. and Eugene H. Cooper. He worked as an electrician and was a lifetime member of Eagles Club. Danny enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle and socializing with his friends and family.
Danny leaves behind his partner of 36 years: Clara B. Riggleman of Bunker Hill; his ex-wife Barbara Cooper: his children: Wesley E. Cooper of Winchester; Bobby and Eric Riggleman and Amanda Carter all of West Virginia: his grandchildren: Bradley Cooper of Winchester; Chasity, Tyler, Logan, Austin and Alexis Riggleman all of West Virginia: sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie and Daniel Luttrel of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law: Mary Cooper of Winchester, VA and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Larry and Frank Cooper.
A celebration of Danny’s life is being planned for September 26, 2020 which would have been his 70th birthday at his river lot in Capon Bridge starting at 12 noon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Danny’s memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To view Danny’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.