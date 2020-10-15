Daniel Reed DeHaven, 28, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Daniel was born in 1992 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Dana R. and William M. DeHaven, Sr. He was a graduate of Sherando High School and worked as a machine operator in manufacturing. Daniel was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, Daniel is survived by his son, Kayson DeHaven of Winchester, Virginia; two brothers, Jason Biddle of Chaska, Minnesota and Mac DeHaven of Stephens City, Virginia; and two nieces and two nephews who affectionately called Daniel, Uncle Neenee.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Reverend Keith Ritchie and Reverends Darlene and Ed Wilkins officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Church Cemetery. A time of fellowship and light refreshments will be served following the interment at the church's outdoor pavilion.
Pallbearers will be Mac DeHaven, Jason Biddle, Larry Dawson, Jay DeHaven, Halley DeHaven, Michael Thweatt, Charley Affleck, and Caitlin Hawkins.
In honor of Daniel the family request that everyone in attendance please wear a baseball hat and bring a small photo of yourself to place in the casket for Daniel to take with him.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions in Daniel's memory may be sent to Macedonia United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 261, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or CCAP, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
