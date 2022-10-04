Daniel Shane “Danny” Pitcock
Daniel Shane “Danny” Pitcock, 63, of Star Tannery, VA, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Danny was born in 1959 in Winchester, VA, the son of Eva (Haines) Pitcock, of Winchester, VA, and the late Maynard “Pete” Pitcock. He worked as a Construction Superintendent for various commercial & residential construction companies. Danny was part of the Rocky Ridge Hunting Club, a master salmon fisherman in Alaska, as well as a cow checking specialist. His pride and joy were his seven granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Katy Pitcock; daughters, Naomi Elisabeth Pitcock (Miles Davis) of Winchester, VA, and Emma Pitcock Everson (Jeremy) of Winchester, VA; sons, Levi Steven Pitcock (Michele) of Star Tannery, VA, and Peter Mitchell Pitcock (Brittney) of Star Tannery, VA; grandchildren, Elisabeth Shane, Addyson Katherine, Callie Jo, Aubree Lynn, Josie Ryan, Eva Rose, and Margaret Lynn; sister, Cathy Myers of Winchester, VA; brothers, Hugh Pitcock of Star Tannery, VA, David Pitcock (Debbie Pope) of Winchester, VA, Sam Pitcock (Karen) of Winchester, VA, Leroy Saville of Florida, and Larry Saville of Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Danny is preceded in death by his father and brothers, Billy Kidd Pitcock and Mitchell Pitcock.
A visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 2pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Quaker Cemetery, Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Levi Pitcock, Pete Pitcock, Naomi Pitcock, Jeremy Everson, Sam Pitcock, and Dave Pitcock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Conway, Joe Snapp, Jamie Ritter, Hugh Pitcock, and Scott Wolford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Danny to Star Tannery Volunteer Fire Dept., 950 Brill Rd, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.