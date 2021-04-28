Daniel Wayne (Dan) Vermillion, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Dan passed away April 18, 2021, at the age of 56.
Dan was a graduate of James Wood High School in Winchester, VA where he was an avid member of the marching band playing the saxophone. Dan worked in the hospitality and restaurant business his entire career starting as a dishwasher and working his way up to server, cook and general manager with amazing teams at places like Jimmy's, Ground Round, The Peabody and Steak & Ale.
Dan had many friends in Virginia, Maryland and Florida, anyone who knew him, loved him. He was selfless, kindhearted and would drop what he was doing in order to help a friend, family member, and even a stranger in need. He put a smile on your face in a matter of seconds.
Dan will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread across the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, the place he called home and cherished the most. He is so loved and will be missed by so many.
Memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 810 Fairfax Street in Stephens City, VA on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00AM (in accordance with COVID-19 protocols).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City, VA, ASPCA or another charity of your choice in Dan's honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.