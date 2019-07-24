Danielle Leigh Gray, 34, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on July 18, 2019 at her home. Danielle was born January 19, 1985, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Pamela Neale Gray and Ronald Eugene Gray.
Danielle was a graduate of John Handley High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. She worked TGI Fridays in Hagerstown and as an Assistant Manager at the Friday’s restaurant in Chambersburg PA.
Along with her mother, Pamela Lamborne (Roger) of Winchester, and father, Ronald (Donna) of Middletown, she is survived by her fiancé, Jeremiah Doster of Hagerstown, MD; two brothers, Peter Randal “Randy” Gray and Shawn Lee Gray (Cheryl) of Winchester, and a nephew Tyler Lee Gray also of Winchester.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Village of Orchard Ridge Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Diedra Kriewald Officiating. The chapel is located off Prominence Circle, via Rt 50 west and National Lutheran Blvd, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester SPCA at 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601.
