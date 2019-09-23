Dannie Wayne Coomer, 80, of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on November 3, 1938 Derby, VA; the son of Daniel S. and Hazel Jeanette Johnson Coomer. He served with the United States Marines. He was employed with Perry Engineering Company. He was also instrumental in the construction of the Senior Center Building at Jim Barnett Park. He was a member of VFW Post 5715 in Big Stone Gap.
He married Thelma Jean Large on September 19, 1986 in Wise, VA.
Along with his wife, Thelma, he is survived by his sons, Varnard East (Becky) of Hedgesville, WV, Michael Sinecoff, Sr. (Christine) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Rodney Sinecoff (Kimberly) of Winchester and Anthony Sinecoff (Whitney) also of Winchester; brothers, Tommy Coomer, Bobby Coomer and John Coomer all of Big Stone Gap; sisters, Mary Cheek of Wise, Margaret Williams and Aloma Hobbs both of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Brandon Sinecoff, Brittany Sinecoff, Michael Sinecoff, Jr., Patrick Sinecoff, Matthew Sinecoff, Kylie Anne East, Lorelai Sinecoff, Jamie Lynn East and Shepard Sinecoff and great grandchild, Rowan Briar Sinecoff.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church with Pastor David Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Sinecoff, Ricky Wells, Jason Rich, Keith Knott, Caleb Hill and Stephen Engelking.
