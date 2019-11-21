Danny Eugene Leake, 63, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 at Envoy Nursing Home.
Danny is survived by his children: Danielle McReynolds, Lauren Day, and Eric Leake, along with their spouses and his grandchildren. Danny is also survived by his sister, Debra Williams, and brother, David Leake.
Funeral services will be private and for immediate family only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.