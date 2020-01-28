Danny Lee Wheeling, Sr., 64, of Clearbrook, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Wheeling was born September 21, 1955 in Ranson, West Virginia, son of the late Junior Lee Wheeling and Strawberry Frances Smoot Wheeling.
He owned and operated W&W Odd Job Services and worked at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Surviving with his wife, Jocelyn Helsley Wheeling, are two sons, Danny L. Wheeling, Jr. and William Wheeling; and three daughters, Angela Hughes, Chastity Boley and Hannah Wheeling; a brother, Jesse W. Wheeling; a sister, Rebecca Wheeling Quiros; and ten grandchildren.
His brothers, Joey Louis Wheeling, Sr. and Christian Earl Wheeling, and sister, Judy Frances Wheeling Hamilton, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, Virginia, with Brother Paul officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
