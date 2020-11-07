Danny Lee Wheeling III was born August 9, 1994. He was born at the Winchester medical center.
He was the son of Danny Lee Wheeling Jr. of Stephens City, VA and Kathy Dawn Wheeling Kirby and step father James Dennis Kirby of Winchester, VA. His grandparents are Lila M. Wheeling of Stephens City, aka his Mommom, and Danny Wheeling Sr. (deceased) of Clearbrook VA; Virginia Keckley See of falling waters, WV and Robert D. and Ginny Bowers of Strasburg, VA.
Danny DL Wheeling leaves behind a brother, Rick D. Wheeling of Winchester; Steven M. J. Mercke and Ryan A. Mercke from Berryville, VA; a step brother, James D. Jones of Winchester and Chad A. Jones of White Post, VA and a cousin/sister Ashley N. Lane of Shippensburg, PA; along with several aunts and uncles and cousins that loved him very much!
Danny DL Wheeling went to Sherando High School and went to Dowell J. Howard Center and completed his GED. He worked at Branching Out Tree Service as self employed employee. Danny DL Wheeling was a charismatic and loyal human being who loved everyone who came into contact with him. He loved his family with his whole heart and could put a smile on anyone's face. He often got his friends together to play football at Aylor Middle School on Sunday afternoons. He loved music, he was a die hard Kevin Gates and Enimen fan. He spent a lot of time helping his dad work on four wheelers and lawn mowers. He often spent time working on his beloved chevy S10 pick up truck.
His visitation for family and friends will be held at Phelps Funeral Home on Monday night, November 9th from 7 to 9 and his funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 2 pm.
Any donations for funeral cost will be accepted at his gofundme page, https://gf.me/u/y62523, and at Phelps Funeral Home and any flowers can be sent to Phelps funeral home.
