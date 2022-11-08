Daphne Anna Wilson
Daphne Anna Wilson died November 1, 2022, peacefully in the comfortable care of Hospice in Winchester, VA. She was born February 3, 1948.
She leaves behind her Soulmate Raymond Pannell Jr.; her son James Wilson III; grandchildren Breonna Wilson, John Wilson Jr. and Hannah Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Zaryan, Zaraya, Lailoni and Zavionna.
She is joining her baby son, John Wilson Sr. in heaven, where he was waiting for her with open arms. Daphne dedicated her life to Raymond, her sons and grandchildren and a bunch of other kids and grandchildren her children brought into her life.
Daphne loved being around people she could share her stories with. She also loved sewing and cooking, before she got sick and couldn’t do it anymore.
She will be missed dearly by the people who loved her most.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, Va., with Raymond Morton and Tionte Davis officiating.
Family will receive friends on hour before service at the funeral home.
We will be following CDC guidelines for Covid. Mask must be worn.
