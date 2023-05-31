Darlene Louzonis
On May 26, 2023, Darlene Louzonis passed away quietly at her residence at Hilltop House Senior Living in Winchester, VA.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. Darlene enjoyed life with her family. She was born on November 18, 1944, to John W. Hilleary and Lorraine Bennett. Darlene married Joseph T. Louzonis Jr. on January 9, 1963, at St. Bridgid's Church in Millbury, MA.
Surviving Darlene in death is her beloved husband, Joseph Louzonis; her four children, Christine M. Louzonis, Joseph T. Louzonis III, Julianne L. Louzonis and Matthew J. Louzonis; her six grandchildren, Gage Miller, Noah Louzonis, Hannah Miller, Sydney Louzonis, Peyton Louzonis and Matthew Louzonis. Also surviving Darlene in death is her brother, James W. Hilleary and wife Pam.
Darlene graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1962, and graduated from Shenandoah University with a degree in nursing. She worked at Winchester Medical Center in the open heart intensive care unit for over 25 years and retired in 2013.
She resided at Hilltop Senior Living under Blue Ridge Hospice Care during her last years. She loved the friendly family-staff that took her under their wings, loving her until her passing.
A private memorial service will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, for family only.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darlene to Alzheimer's Association - National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA 22102 or to Vascular Research-Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org
