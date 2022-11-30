Darnell P. Burcham “Grandma Honey”
Darnell Patrick Burcham of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at home. Darnell was born April 13, 1932, to Walter Sherman and Minnie Altizer Patrick in New Hope, West Virginia. She met her childhood friend and future husband, Rufus Kenny “Sonny” Burcham Jr., when she was nine years old. They would have celebrated their seventy-fourth wedding anniversary on December 4th.
She is survived by her husband and four daughters, Diana Heishman and her husband, Kenny, and Deborah Galloway, both of Winchester, VA, Denise Christian and her husband, Danny, of Middletown, VA, and Donna Sue Malone of York, PA.
She was lovingly known and called Grandma Honey by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Adam Heishman, Matthew Heishman, Scott Bowman, Brooke Bowman Frame, Ashton Galloway, Elliott Galloway, John Christian, Colby Malone, and Allison Malone Markish. She has twelve great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Darnell was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kenny Patrick Burcham; two granddaughters, Sarah Christian and Stephanie Malone Verbosky; two sons-in-law, Roger Malone and Charles Galloway. Her siblings also preceded her in death, Virginia Bernice Patrick Blanchfield and her husband, Jack, Sherman “Bud” Patrick and his wife, Betty Jo, Rebecca “Lassie” Patrick Jenkins and her husband, Frank, and Roger Patrick and his wife, Betty Lou.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 P.M. and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor John Stetzl officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
