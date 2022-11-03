Darryl Vandoster Benson
Rev. Darryl Vandoster Benson, 60, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home.
Rev. Benson was born in South Carolina in 1962, the son of Harnetha Lee Benson and the late Charles Benson of Moore, SC. He was a graduate of Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, in the class of 1980 and Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala., where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with the class of 1985. He later attended Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, GA, earning a Master of Science Degree in Technology Management.
Prior to his homegoing, Rev. Benson fellowshipped with Wainwright Baptist Church in Charles Town, WV. Rev. Benson’s relationship with God began at an early age, eventually leading him to accept a call to the ministry. He was particularly interested in helping young people connect with God and strengthen their faith. He did this through his ministry as a youth pastor and by helping develop new churches. Rev. Benson also loved leading and participating in Bible studies. He had a special affinity for guiding new fathers through life transitions.
Rev. Benson also enjoyed watching sports including football, basketball, soccer, and baseball — coaching youth basketball and soccer. He was an avid fisherman and grill master and enjoyed trying new techniques to smoke meat and BBQ. He was formerly employed in various roles related to operational excellence — most recently with Digital Infuzion based in Maryland. Previously, Rev. Benson led quality efforts at several companies across the aerospace, transportation and healthcare industries including Harley-Davidson, Lockheed Martin, AlliedSignal, Kraft Foods, Adventist Healthcare, Frederick Memorial Hospital, and others.
As a practitioner in LEAN and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Rev. Benson mentored and taught students working towards a Six Sigma professional certification. Darryl also - as a founding member - played a pivotal role in developing the Lean Healthcare Consortia/Association. In addition, he instructed courses in organizational management, quality, and operations at various colleges in Virginia and Missouri.
He married his college sweetheart, Celeste Tindel, on June 28, 1987, in Cleveland, OH. Along with his wife and mother, Darryl is survived by his daughter, Deondra K. Benson of Shaker Heights, OH; son, Andrew G. Benson of Washington, DC; brother, Erick M. Benson (Michelle) of Raleigh, NC, as well as nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, good friends, and colleagues who he loved and touched deeply.
Rev. Benson’s homegoing services will take place at Wainwright Baptist Church in Charles Town, WV, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation begins at 11 AM followed by the service at 12 PM.
Interment will be at Cleveland Memorial Gardens on in Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions on behalf of Darryl in his memory may be made to the Student Emergency Fund at his Alma Mater, Tuskegee University.
