Darwin Spencer Braden “Skip”
Darwin Spencer Braden “Skip”, 88, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Skip was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of the late Dr. Spencer and Pauline Daniel Braden. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated with his Bachelors of Science at the University of Michigan, and became a geologist. He married Audrey Marie Rein in Cleveland, OH on August 22, 1959. They then moved to Alaska, where they lived for 20 years and were blessed with two children while in Anchorage. During their time there, Skip was not only a geologist, but a game warden and bush pilot for the State of Alaska. He later worked for British Petroleum during the development of the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field and the Trans-Alaska pipeline. In 1981, they moved to Centreville, VA where he worked for the U.S. Department of Interior. Once retired, they moved to Frederick County, VA where he was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Along with his wife of over 60 years, Audrey, Skip is survived by his children; Christopher Braden (Kimberly) of Massachusetts, Lara Braden of Chester, VA, grandchildren; James, Jessica, Joel, Chelsea, George, and a sister; Dianne Braden.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alaska Law Enforcement Museum at 245 W. 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501 or www.alaskatroopermuseum.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
