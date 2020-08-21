Daryl Thomas Terrill, Middletown Councilmen, 80, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home in Middletown, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Chapel in Middletown conducted by Sammy Campbell.
Inurnment will be private in Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Terrill was born August 15, 1939 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Elmer Terrill and Ilene O'Brian Terrill.
Mr. Terrill was very active in the Middletown community. He was a Town Councilman for The Town of Middletown, where he served as Chairman of the HR/ Finance Committee, in addition to serving on the Public Safety Committee, as Chairman of the Ordinance Committee, and on the Planning and Zoning Committee, where he completed a ten-week course and became a certified Planning Commissioner.
Mr. Terrill was very active and extremely dependable at the Warrenton/Fauquier Visitor Center where he was certified through the Commonwealth as a Tourism Counselor. He worked as an instructor for Northern Virginia Community College and from 1996 to 2002 was on the air as a Disc Jockey for WCVA-FM in Culpeper.
Mr. Terrill never met a stranger and always had a smile and a hearty handshake for anyone he came in contact with. His stories will be long remembered. He and his beloved wife "Pink" also cared for over 60 foster children in their home.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Rose "Pink" Stranley Terrill.
Surviving are a son, Mike Terrill of Warrenton; one grandson, Zech Greer of Bealton; Ellen Draper of West Virginia, who was like a daughter to him and her daughter Virginia Harlen and husband Mark of Boston Massachutes; a foster son, Walter Haun of Waynesboro, Virginia; and two very special and dear friends. Scott Fink and Dylan Bowman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Fire Department, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22657; to St. Thomas Chapel, P.O. Box 181, Middletown, VA 22657; or to his son, Mike Terrill, c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
