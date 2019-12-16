David Alan Teets, 59, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Mr. Teets was born October 2, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Teets and Edna Marie Racey Teets.
His hobbies included woodworking and small engine repair.
Surviving are two brothers, Gary Lee Teets of Yellow Spring, WV and Michael Ray Teets (Debbie) of Stephens City, VA; three sisters, Anita June Grady (Dewey) of Woodstock, VA, Michele Kay Fleischer (Warren) of Manassas, VA, and Betsy LaFollette (Rickie) of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.