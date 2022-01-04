David Anthony “Tony” Morelli, 55, of Stephens City, VA passed away December 22, 2021, after a short illness at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on October 12, 1966, at Fort Belvoir, VA. He was a 1985 graduate of Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA. Tony graduated from Computer Learning Center in Northern VA which launched a life-long career in the Information Technology (IT) industry. He excelled in the IT field & was respected all over the world for his technical skills, knowledge, & leadership. He was a sought-out speaker & a trusted advisor for thousands of clients.
He married the love of his life & high school sweetheart, Kim Elsea, on April 11, 1987.
In addition to Kim, he is survived by his son David, granddaughter Emma, daughter Hannah (Daniel Felts). Also surviving are mother Joyce Padgett (Ray) of Boyce, VA, father Thomas Morelli (Jeannee) of South Korea, brother Tom Morelli (Nikki) & sister Young-Ah Morelli Torres (Tony). Nieces Ashley Fuqua (Marcus), Lesley Goodman, Grace Morelli, Carah Lopez & Kiarah Lopez. Great-nephew David Owens, & numerous other relatives, friends & pets that he loved very much.
Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather & a friend to all he met. Tony enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a collector of things, both old & new. He restored old cars but loved his Tesla. He was an avid photographer & would often stop on his travels to take a unique shot. He was a superfan of Elvis Presley’s music. He collected thousands of record albums of all genres of music. He traveled near & far to enjoy live music. Tony’s greatest joys came from helping others. His philanthropy & kindness touched many people. Tony made the world a better place by living every day to the fullest & making everyone with whom he came in contact feel like they were the only person in the room. Tony’s family & friends will be forever grateful for having him in their lives but will always feel a giant void from the loss of his presence.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on January 15, 2022 at West Oak Farm Market at 4305 Middle Rd Winchester, VA 22602 from 2pm until 5pm. Friends & family are encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMepage has been organized by Carolyn Channell https://gofund.me/9d207301.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
