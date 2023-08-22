OBIT_David_A_White_130107-2

David A. White

David A. White David A. White, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at English Meadows.

Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.