David Albert Juergens David Albert Juergens, of Lake Frederick, VA (previously Nellysford, VA), died peacefully at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was 81 years old.
Dave was born on June 26, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Albert George Juergens and Constance Holden McGrath. He was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, WI, and a graduate of The Art Institute of Chicago. He married his high school sweetheart, Judith Mae Beverley, on August 24, 1963.
He had a successful career as an industrial designer retiring from Rubbermaid Commercial Products. He and Judy formed Design Ventures, sharing their combined interests in homebuilding, design, architecture and history. Dave was a former president of the Preservation of Historic Winchester and a member of the NCRS (National Corvette Restoration Society). He was a talented artist and enjoyed watercolor painting. He had a love for classic cars, sailing, reading, and was an excellent cook. His homemade pizza was always a hit at family dinners.
Dave is preceded in death by his beloved wife; his mother and father; his loving stepmother, Katherine (Betty) Paddock Juergens; and his sister, Nancy Emma Juergens.
He is survived by his children: Scott and wife, Tricia, of Winchester, VA; Timothy and wife, Janine, of Winchester, Va; and Christopher and wife, Kimberly, of Summerfield, NC; and his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren whom he adored: Jessica Fauver and husband, Jason and daughters, Amelia and Adalyn of Winchester, VA; Kaitlyn Juergens of Winchester, VA; Jonah and John Marshall Juergens of Winchester; and Carter, Tyler, Samuel, Michael and Andrew Juergens of Summerfield, NC; and special friend, Marta Tice of Nellysford, VA.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Keng and the staff at UVA Cancer Center; Dr. Lee Resta, Dr. William Houck and the staff at Shenandoah Oncology; and Dr. Avery Gibbs at Selma Medical Associates. We are grateful for the kind and compassionate care of the skilled physicians, nurses and aides on the Valley Health Oncology Unit.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Angel Fund at Shenandoah Oncology.
A private family graveside service and interment will take place at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
