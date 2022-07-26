David Allen Gordon David Allen Gordon, 75, of Winchester, fell asleep in death on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
David was born on October 14, 1946, in Crumpler, WV, the son of the late Oren “Pat” and Ruth Foster Gordon. He was a 1965 graduate of James Wood High School, and he retired from DuPont in 2006 after 25 years in the maintenance department.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1963.
On June 26, 1971, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Frye.
Surviving with his wife of 51 years are his children, David Gordon II and wife Hannah, Brook Golightly and husband, Clay, and Nicholas Gordon, all of Winchester; Jonathan Gordon and wife Rebecca of Stephens City; grandchildren, Hunter Gordon, Parker, and Alexander Golightly; one sister, Judith Good and husband, Ronald; nephew, Michael Good, wife Kelly and their children, Wyatt and Griffin.
David loved lawn work and was happy to be outside constantly “piddling” around his home working on small, odd jobs. He was kind, patient, and always known for being hospitable. His home was always open, and it was a gathering place for many celebrations and games with friends and family.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, David drew comfort from God’s sure promise at Acts 24:15: “I have hope toward God…. that there is going to be a resurrection,” a time when he would be reunited with his family and friends on a paradise earth.
A memorial service for David Allen Gordon will be held on Saturday August 20th 2PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
