David Allen Jobe
David Allen Jobe, 59, of Winchester, died Friday, December 23, 2022, in his residence.
He was born December 28, 1962, in Winchester, the son of the late Frederick and Mary Orndoff Jobe.
He was married to Diana Koontz Jobe for 10 years.
Professionally, he worked as a graphic printer and recently began his own cleaning business.
He had been a member of the Winchester Eagles, Elks, and Moose clubs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Zach Jobe of Front Royal, Derek Jobe and Mathew Jobe, both of Stephens City, and Joshua Krecl of Vienna; a sister, Gail Reynolds and her husband, Mike, of Stephenson.
A service will be 2:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
