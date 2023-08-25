David Allen White
David Allen White, May 10th 1956 – August 17th 2023, was born in Lansing, Michigan, and moved to South Florida when he was a young boy. He graduated from Vero Beach High School, Class of 1974. After graduation David enlisted in the Air Force, was stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and elevated to the rank of Sergeant. After serving in the Air Force, David was employed as a Greens Keeper for Vista Royale Golf Resort, where he developed a love for the game of golf.
David held associate degrees and numerous certifications in duct and system designs.
Shortly after he began his long-time career as a HVAC technician, he moved to Front Royal, Virginia, in December 1998, and continued working as a HVAC technician for Climatic Heating and Air for 25 years.
David was an avid golfer and a member at Rock Harbor Golf Course in Winchester, Virginia, where he could be found most every weekend. He also attended the World Amateur Golf Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, every year.
He is preceded in death by his former wife, Peggy White, and his son, Joey White.
David is survived by his mother, Alice White; daughters, Michelle White and Kayla Mericle; stepdaughter, Amanda Devine; grandchildren, Hannah Chavez, Jocelynn White, Hailey Johnson, Zachary White, and Nevaeh White.
David was a great mechanic and golfer, but more importantly he was a great friend to many, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
David passed surrounded by his friends and he will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA, with a service to follow the visitation at 12 pm. Pastor Alan Morrison will be officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA. A reception will be held at Rock Harbor Golf Course starting at 2 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to Concern Hotline, 301 N. Cameron Street, #100, Winchester, VA 22601 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.