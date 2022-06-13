David Anthony Knecht
David Anthony Knecht, 77, of Winchester, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his residence.
He was born January 7, 1945 in Streator, IL, the son of George and Mary Ann Kolesar Knecht.
He married Barbara Mary Johnson on June 23, 1973 in Falls Church, VA.
Mr. Knecht served in the US Army in Vietnam. He retired as a mechanic with Potomac Industrial Trucks. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, V.F.W., American Legion and the NRA.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Joseph Brady Knecht of Winchester; a sister, Marianne Laatz of Harrisonburg, VA, and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Knecht of Winchester.
Three brothers, George Knecht, Edward Knecht and Karl Knecht and a sister, Hope Knecht, are deceased.
A funeral mass will be Friday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester.
Burial will be at a later date in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
