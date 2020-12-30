David Austin Eversole, Sr., 68, of Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on March 1, 1952 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Lucy (Barber) Eversole. He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Wade Eversole; three sisters, Esther Eversole, Ruth Austin and Mary Kesecker and two brothers, Rev. Joseph Eversole and Bobby Eversole.
Mr. Eversole was a 1970 graduate of Keyser High School and was formerly employed as a mechanic with General Electric in Winchester, VA. He served in the United States Army from 1970-72 and was Pentecostal by faith. He enjoyed hunting, camping and raising Rottweiler dogs.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Mildred Frances (Kesner) Eversole; his children, David A. Eversole, Jr. and wife Lori of Middletown, VA, Steven Eversole and companion Sherri Whitt of Winchester, VA, Denise Dawn Eversole of Stephen City, VA, Desiree Dawn Eversole of Keyser and Gregory Kesner and wife Rhonda of Keyser; one brother, Freddy Eversole and four sisters, Louise Ours, Nancy Dinger, Alma Hall and Mildred Nightengale. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Austin Alexander, Gracie, Kolby and Hunter Eversole, Aiden Smith, Kalob and Olivia Puffinburger and Gavin and Trey Kesner and a great-grandson, Waylon.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Coleman Clark officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and the observance of all social distancing guidelines are required. Military honors will be accorded at the conclusion of the funeral service.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Eversole's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
