David Brian Watson
David Brian Watson, 58, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away due to an extended illness on June 15, 2023. David was born on September 27, 1964, to Earl and Eva Watson in Cheraw, South Carolina. After graduating from James Wood High School of Winchester, Virginia, in 1982, he joined the U.S. Army and went on to become a wheeled vehicle mechanic where he attained the rank of Sergeant. After completing his tour of duty, he worked for several years as an Area Leader for Dodge's convenience store before eventually becoming an employee of Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton, Indiana.
David loved his time spent in Florida, fishing, music and concerts, art, watching NFL football, and watching his granddaughter play softball and basketball.
David was predeceased by his father Earl Sr. and daughter Jorhdan. He is survived by his wife Kara, daughter Brady (Jeff), son Brian (Alisha), son-in-law Cory, grandchildren Jaylei, Chayce, Peyton, and Harper, mother Eva, brothers Earl Jr. (Marie) and Steven, and several nieces and nephews.
Though David left his family and friends with broken hearts, we are all comforted in the knowledge that he is in Heaven with Christ. May he rest in peace.
